It was simple trips like that school trip to Dubai in the early seventies, we thought it was far away at that time, but it was joyful for the heart, and bringing happiness to the soul. There were more than thirty students on the bus, some of whom had bald heads shining, and a little improvement in the “toilet” of the Pakistani barber of little sight, and parted his hair on one side. Most of them were covering their heads with a cap from the Eid hats that kept getting salty on the head from the sun, waiting for the Eid of Oud or a cure from the lips of pilgrims. It was a cap embroidered with navy, yellow, and white, and it looked like the popular hat for all boys at that time, or like a standing muscat hat. These are a bit expensive, or the white ones are cheap or sewn, which the pilgrims bring with them. Few of them are those who used to wear a headscarf with which they tied their heads, and our kanders were distributed between Arab or Omani, and most of them were worn with a short fez.

The best thing we had was riding the car, and the joy of the long road was more than the journey itself, so few of those I saw had closed their eyes except for the sports professor who was afflicted with long-distance walking, and he collapsed and lay until his eyelids became heavier than bullets, and he was barely able to raise them to the limit of the eyebrows, and when he woke up to our discordant singing, for a song we discovered in our old age how naive it was, and it carried a number of scientific errors, Professor “Mustafa Al-Masry” was trying to make us feel that he was just meditating, And he shows his dissatisfaction with the singing, which he did not understand, saying: “What a waste this is.. What an ignorance. He is among the sons of Adam driving the rocket, so that he can guide it to the beloved of the soul.. This will keep you shrewd, God willing!”

Here, Professor Mahmoud al-Filistini found his opportunity, to praise his teaching method, and to return his joy by using the scouting microphone: “You see, Professor, we teach and educate, we get tired and miserable, and in the end, an ignorant, careless singer like them comes to you, and they listen to him more than they hear my explanation on the board .. But what do you want to say, they are not his creation.”

We arrived in Dubai, which was frankly nothing. Professor Mahmoud preceded us, and we created Professor Mustafa, who almost got lost when we arrived, and he called Dubai at that time Al-Bandar. We rode the abra for the first time, and we sat in the famous Dubai market, and some of us tasted food other than what his mother and older sister kneaded. He knows where to eat it, and its nostalgia and desires are mixed up with it, as they feasted on the chicken that is spinning on skewers in the “Ala Kaifak” restaurant, and she says that someone left a bone in that chicken that was just frying on a quiet fire, and they ate bread with it, and they licked the bowls of hummus that they lend to people in their sarcastic dialect “hummus”. It’s big and sweet, and we call it guava.

After lunch, we went to Sharjah, and frankly it was developed, and there were buildings, shops, restaurants, and markets. We had heard about it from our family, most of whom worked in the British army, and Sharjah was their main station. A “rhyme” from the nearby baker’s shop. We were the ones who guided Mr. Mahmoud and Mr. Mustafa to the places. They were the most afraid of getting lost in cities strange to them, and they did not approach what we used to eat. They are raising these children.” And the second, “because of the age’s burden.” Even the smell of that barbecue did not make them change their minds. Baked, expertly covered.

It was one of the beautiful school trips, and I do not think that any of those students have forgotten it. Laughter would come out of the chest without begging, and a little joy would make the eyeball sparkle with cold tears. That school trip added dimension and amazement to us, and carried us with indelible memories.