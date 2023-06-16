Paris. For a long time the word robot has been associated with a machine with an impersonal or threatening face, like the famous Terminator played by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That ended with the arrival of robots in daily life, particularly in countries like Japan, where they already accompany human beings such as the elderly or children with special needs.

This landing is confirmed this year at the VivaTech show in Paris, the most important in the technology sector at a European level.

A few years ago, a robotic dog from the firm Boston Dynamics rose to “fame”, which surprised people with its motor skills, but at the same time frightened humans, because it lacked a visible head.

The aesthetics of these devices now oscillate between comic book characters and toys in the style of the 80s.

“At first we realized that children could be somewhat scared,” explained Do Hwan Kim, patron of the South Korean company Neubility, to explain the evolution of his home delivery robot.

To solve the problem, Neubility added two large eyes to the device, in the shape of a large cube with rounded curves, thus gaining in sympathy.

In South Korea, dozens of robots already circulate daily on university campuses, campgrounds and golf courses.

“The camps even use them in their advertising,” Kim told Afp.

With these robots have also come studies that analyze the interaction between machines and humans.

Kerstin Dautenhahn from the Canadian University of Waterloo, one of the leading specialists in this sector, assures that there has been a great change in the industrial design of these devices.

“What you see in many sectors is that people are very interested in finding out how the robot moves, what it looks like, and how to interact with it,” he said.

This applies from the simple robot in a production line, where it must share space with human workers, to those that must accompany in the domestic sphere.

“Even in the case of robots that simply have to transport objects from A to B, people want to know how they are going to express their intentions,” said the expert.

The French company Enchanted Tools proposes names, and even different aspects depending on the “sex” of the chosen robot.

One of his machines has big ears, like a cat or a rabbit, and a face that lights up.

The president of the company, Jerome Monceaux, believes that his robot fits perfectly in a hospital, or in places where there is contact with the public, such as a hotel or a restaurant.

In Japan and South Korea, these machines have already been socially accepted, Dautenhahn noted.

“In Japan, saying that you want to build a robot that helps the elderly in a nursing home to have a happier life is considered a great idea,” he added.

In European countries there is much more distrust, spurred on by a gloomy vision of the future, linked to science fiction.

“We still have to do a lot of persuasion work,” he said.

Europe was in the 19th century the scene of Luddism, attacks on machines by artisans, at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, and a robot is an expensive machine, for producers and companies or individuals who want to buy it.

The company Enchanted Tools reported that its robot costs about 39,000 dollars, while Neubility assured that it wants to reduce the costs of its machine to 5,000 dollars per unit.

The problem is that his delivery robot, which wants to start working with the 7-Eleven chain of stores in South Korea, can’t climb stairs.

However, “the cost of delivery is so low that people are now willing to go downstairs to pick up their shopping basket,” Kim noted.