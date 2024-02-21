Not only if you present a car program in which you shout 'powerrrrr', you can blast through an airport in a Porsche. Anyone who lands at the airport in Los Angeles can easily spot this red Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And if you fly Delta and have a connection at LAX, you even have a chance of this car taking you to your next flight.

Porsche and Delta have been collaborating for a while in which 'selected travelers' are shuttled to the next gate with a Cayenne. We're guessing these are frequent flyers who have Platinum or Diamond status, but who knows, you might just get lucky. As a fun marketing stunt, Delta and Porsche are also using a red Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the airport this month.

The GT3 RS is not very practical as a shuttle service, because this is exactly the version that does not have a back seat. It is a nice job for the employee who gets to drive around the airport in the Porsche 911 all day long. Although we suspect that the airport has kindly requested not to drive too fast. And he will also have to stay away from the runway.