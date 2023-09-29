Nice player stands on the edge of a bridge in France: authorities speak with him

This Friday, September 29, Alexis Beka Beka, professional player for Nice, a football team that plays in Ligue 1, threatens to jump off a viaduct more than 100 meters high.

Media of France reported the fact and according to RMC Sport, the 22 year old man I would be going through an emotional crisis due to a romantic breakup.

Everything indicates that it is located on the Magnan viaduct, which is located on highway 8 in Nice, towards Italy-Aix.



However, it is known that the rescue and support services are already in the area trying to speak with the player, In addition, the soccer team where he plays also sent a professional to handle the situation.

For now, the Nice He continues training but they removed the press that had arrived at the team’s concentration point.

Le joueur de l’OGC Nice Beka Beka menace de se suicide, il est actuellement assis au bord du viaduc de Magnan. Les pompiers tentent de le raisonner, en espérant que tout rentre dans lordrre. #OGCNice #Beka Beka pic.twitter.com/OilgDNoNpu — Paris75 (@Paris7588401285) September 29, 2023

