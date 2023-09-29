Nice player stands on the edge of a bridge in France: authorities speak with him

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
French player.
Instagram: Beka Beka
French player.
Several members of the Police are present in the area to address the situation.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Friday, September 29, Alexis Beka Beka, professional player for Nice, a football team that plays in Ligue 1, threatens to jump off a viaduct more than 100 meters high.
Media of France reported the fact and according to RMC Sport, the 22 year old man I would be going through an emotional crisis due to a romantic breakup.
Everything indicates that it is located on the Magnan viaduct, which is located on highway 8 in Nice, towards Italy-Aix.
You can read: James Rodríguez: in Brazil they overflow with praise for a great game with Sao Paulo
However, it is known that the rescue and support services are already in the area trying to speak with the player, In addition, the soccer team where he plays also sent a professional to handle the situation.
For now, the Nice He continues training but they removed the press that had arrived at the team’s concentration point.
Le joueur de l’OGC Nice Beka Beka menace de se suicide, il est actuellement assis au bord du viaduc de Magnan. Les pompiers tentent de le raisonner, en espérant que tout rentre dans lordrre. #OGCNice #Beka Beka pic.twitter.com/OilgDNoNpu
— Paris75 (@Paris7588401285) September 29, 2023
You can also read:
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nice #player #stands #edge #bridge #France #authorities #speak