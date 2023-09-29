Friday, September 29, 2023
Nice player stands on the edge of a bridge in France: authorities speak with him

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in Sports
Nice player stands on the edge of a bridge in France: authorities speak with him

Beka Beka

French player.

Photo:

Instagram: Beka Beka

French player.

Several members of the Police are present in the area to address the situation.

This Friday, September 29, Alexis Beka Beka, professional player for Nice, a football team that plays in Ligue 1, threatens to jump off a viaduct more than 100 meters high.

Media of France reported the fact and according to RMC Sport, the 22 year old man I would be going through an emotional crisis due to a romantic breakup.

Everything indicates that it is located on the Magnan viaduct, which is located on highway 8 in Nice, towards Italy-Aix.

However, it is known that the rescue and support services are already in the area trying to speak with the player, In addition, the soccer team where he plays also sent a professional to handle the situation.

For now, the Nice He continues training but they removed the press that had arrived at the team’s concentration point.

