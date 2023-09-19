We are still recovering from the party we had after Mazda showed the new Wankel engine. Okay, it may work in service of an electric motor and it will be installed in a crossover, but still: the rotary engine is back. And maybe we can hang up the rotor-shaped streamers again, because there is a rumor going around that the next Mazda 2 (not the one in the photos above) will also get a rotary engine. Will the Wankel engine become the norm for Mazda?

Even the smallest Mazda would have a power generator for an electric motor. According to the Japanese news website Best Car Web Mazda will show the next generation of the hatchback sometime between September 2024 and March 2025. Just like with the MX-30, the Wankel engine would be an 830 cc rotary engine. The combustion engine ensures that the 17.8-kWh battery continues to supply power to the 170-hp electric motor.

Also a different powertrain for the new Mazda 2

In addition to the e-Skyactiv R-EV – as the powertrain is officially called – you could also opt for the Skyactiv-X engine, according to the Japanese car platform. This is now available in the Mazda 3 and CX-30. In those models the engine has a cylinder capacity of two liters. The Japanese news platform expects a 1.5-liter three-cylinder in the Mazda 2. The mild-hybrid powertrain in this version is said to produce 180 hp.

Because Mazda is developing a new car itself, you do not have to worry that the hybrid Mazda 2 will again become a copy of the Yaris. That Toyota with Mazda badges received a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that, together with the electric motor, is good for 116 hp. In the Netherlands you pay at least 26,090 euros for the Mazda 2 Hybrid, while its Toyota brother goes for at least 21,695 euros.