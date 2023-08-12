On the first day of Ligue 1, Fonseca’s team equalized in the final by responding to Laborde’s goal. Some regrets for the Italian coach, on his first adventure in one of the five main European championships

Alexander Grandesso – PARIS

Francesco Farioli said that Lilla should be faced as in a ring. But Laborde’s soft blow was not enough to knock out Fonseca’s team, who got up in extremis with a header from Diakité, thus denying the three points in Nice of the Italian coach on his debut in one of the five main European championships. An interesting first step, despite the frustration in the 94th minute which silenced the 26,000 Allianz Rivera players, intrigued by the coach back from two years in Turkey.

Farioli relies on the 4-3-3, with Dante, six years older than him, confirmed captain, in the defensive pair with Todibo, in the sights of the big English. Like Thuram, starting from left midfielder to push the trident made up of Moffi, central forward, Laborde and Boga on the wings. In goal, Bulka. Fonseca replies with a three-man defence, striker David at the fore, also launching the expected, but confusing, Haraldsson, from inside left in the 3-5-2, free to feed the game. And he sets off immediately at a high pace, with the intention of quickly bringing danger into the opposing half of the field, in compliance with the philosophy of both coaches. If Lille pushed in the first minutes, it was Nice who got their first chance with Boga anticipated in front of goal after Chevalier's save from Laborde's shot, very angled from the right (9′).

In summary, 34-year-old Farioli's Nizza, on the sideline with an iridescent white shirt and shaved like a footballer's, puts a lot of intensity into it with immediate verticalisations, alternating with bank maneuvers on the flanks, without renouncing to build from below, taking some risks. But Lilla also takes advantage of it and is punished in the 19th minute when Thuram snatches the ball from Cabella, triggers Moffi who opens up on the right for Laborde's advantage. Deserved goal and only an offside denied Thuram an encore, a minute later. Then it was Bulka's turn in the 22nd minute to deny David the equalizer, on a jab from the left, and then instinctively closing on Cabella, who also fell silent in the 40th minute. In the second half, Farioli changes three players already in the 12th minute, also removing Laborde (for Guessand) and the booked Thuram (Rosario), to look for new blood. But the pace stalled, apart from a few flare-ups, such as when Guessand wedged in from the right in the 30th minute without finding anyone in the center of the area. Lille didn't shine, but didn't give up, throwing themselves forward in the final, chasing the goal which arrived in the 94th minute: Gomes' free-kick from the left, Diakité's header and a draw tinged with regrets for Farioli.