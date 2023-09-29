NICE. Alexis Beka Beka, 22 years old, midfielder of the local Ligue 1 football team, climbed onto a viaduct of the A8, near the city on the French Riviera, and threatened to jump. The police and the club’s psychologist were present, who are trying to dissuade him.

The young man, of Congolese origins, who played 14 games last season, is said to be upset by a sentimental disappointment after he was left by his girlfriend.

The A8 motorway, towards Aix-en-Provence, was closed. Dozens of rescuers and experts are on site to try to convince Beka Beka to give up his intentions. Raised in Caen, northern France, Beka Beka hasn’t played much since arriving at Nice in the summer of 2022 from a spell at Lokomotiv Moscow. Last season he only played 14 Ligue 1 matches, this year the coach – the Italian “philosopher” Francesco Farioli – has not yet given him even a minute in the league.