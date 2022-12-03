Graham Arnold was close to a stunt against Argentina with Australia, but still went down 2-1 against Messi and co on Saturday evening. Afterwards, the 59-year-old coach was therefore disappointed, but in conversation with the NOS one person was able to laugh again because of one person: Guus Hiddink.

The story is known. Guus Hiddink led the Australian national team between 2005 and 2006, reached the 2006 World Cup with the country and thus had a major impact on Australian football. Arnold was Hiddink’s assistant trainer at the time, from whom he learned a lot. That is why the 59-year-old coach asked Hiddink to support him as a mentor towards the World Cup in Qatar.

Hiddink accepted the offer, even sat on the bench as an assistant coach during the preparations and communicated frequently with Arnold during the World Cup. Arnold, a former player of Roda JC and NAC, really appreciated all the help from Hiddink, as it turned out in front of the cameras of the NOS. See also Road works | A huge stone was asphalted in the middle of the sidewalk in the dark of night

| Schedule

View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the program for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Qatar here. Also check out our special World Cup match center!

Immediately after a disappointing end to the match against Argentina, a light-hearted and moving conversation arose between Hiddink and Arnold, in which the Australian national coach soon got a smile on his face again. “He’s the best person in my life,” Arnold said.

,,He always sends me very nice text messages after games. I recently sent him a message that I am grateful to him for letting me into his life. He’s a great man. In Australia people think he is a grumpy old man. But I know him well and Guus is good and funny. We love him.”

Hiddink visibly enjoyed himself and said he was very proud of Arnold. “You really got everything out of it. Very nice. Normally you can be very angry after a game. But now I’m going to give you some advice: have a nice beer. You’ve earned it.” See also Hospitals full of seriously ill patients





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Covid-19: Brazil records 56 deaths and 21,900 new cases





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.