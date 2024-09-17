Home World

If trainees go to vocational school, they should get good grades, right? A certificate with a comment causes discussions

Munich – When trainees start their new phase of life, they often don’t know what tasks await them. It may be that the trainee is purely practical and does the work expected of him more than well, but there is still a compulsory part of the vocational school that he has to complete. Many employers are always desperately looking for trainees. Now a trainee certificate and comment are doing the rounds and are being discussed at length.

Trainee certificate with comment: “Partially overwhelmed student mostly follows the lessons”

Even at school, there was the famous phrase: “Always trying hard”, which was always considered the worst-case scenario. How should we then understand the comment: “The friendly, sometimes overwhelmed student usually follows the lesson with interest. He must improve his performance, otherwise the training goal will be at risk. His behavior was good.” At first glance, this suggests a positive and pleasant behavior from a trainee who, however, struggles with problems in most subjects.

The grades in the compulsory subjects do not bode well either. He got a “3” in ethics and English. He got a “4” twice in business and economic processes and German. Things got worse in the subjects property and asset insurance and customer acquisition and business processes, each with a grade of “5”. Politics and society was also given a grade of “6”. This certificate was probably shared by a colleague/superior on the Reddit platform, with the words: “How would you rate his certificate?” He did not say which profession it was for, however.

“Nice guy, but he can’t do anything”: How should the trainee’s certificate be evaluated?

He mostly got answers that went in a similar direction. “Boy!?!? I can understand a lot of things, but HOW THE F*** did he manage to get a 6 in politics?!?!”, one person asked. “In the worst case scenario, the trainee has ended up in the completely wrong job,” predicted another. One user summed it up as follows: “Nice guy, but he can’t do anything or get anything done.” One comment warned: “He’s at great risk of being transferred!” An IT trainee recently criticized the lack of WiFi and received a strange reaction.

Many also discuss whether it is a classic case of “always trying hard”. In other words, whether “everything on the certificates is negative under a sky-high praise”, as one claims. Several options are explored. Whether the trainee is perhaps a “daydreamer” or whether there is a “language barrier”. Because of the grade “6” in politics and society, “enormous laziness” is also thrown into the mix. Others report similar experiences with their employer: “He would repeat a year with us.” Another also doesn’t put the comment and the grade together: “How can you ‘follow the lessons with interest’ and ‘behave well’, only to then get a 6?”

It is not entirely clear how the trainee really behaves, but one of them even suggests a special program. “Perhaps AsA will help? AsA is assisted training. Help with learning and the like.” The trainee definitely still has a long way to go and will hopefully deal well with the bad grades.

