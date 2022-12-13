The Special Criminal Court sentenced on Tuesday the eight indicted for complicity in the jihadist attack in Nice on July 14, 2016, what left a 86 dead and more than 400 injuredto jail terms ranging from 2 to 18 years.

In a process without the material author of the attack –Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot down by the police while running over the crowd with a truck – the first sentence to be pronounced was against the Tunisian Chokri Chafroudsentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of terrorist criminal association.

These were the sentences

Chafroud, 43, is also permanently prohibited from entering French territory. Another of the authors, the Franco-Tunisian Mohamed Ghraieb46, also received a prison sentence of 18 years for terrorist criminal association.

The two were sentenced for helping Lahouaiej Bouhlel to rent the truck with which he ran over hundreds of people who were watching the fireworks for the French National Holiday on July 14 on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

The third heaviest sentence fell on the French-Tunisian Ramzi Arefa, who in the end was accused of criminal association under common law, instead of terrorist, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The judges considered it proven that Arefa mediated so that Lahouaiej Bouhlel obtain a pistol acquired through a group of arms dealers.

the albanian Artan Henajaccused of supplying weapons to Arefa and for whom the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 10 years in prison, was sentenced to 8, while his compatriot Enkeledja Zace He was sentenced to 5 years, two of them exempt from serving.

For those also Albanians Endri Elezi and Maksim Celaj a prison sentence of 3 years was imposed on each one and the definitive prohibition to enter France. Finally, Brahim Tritrou -who did not appear at trial for being arrested in Tunisia- received a sentence of 2 years in prison.

The second worst jihadist attack on French soil

The jihadist attack in Nice on July 14, 2016, claimed by the Islamic State, it was the second worst on French soils after those in Paris on November 13, 2015, with a balance of 130 deaths between Paris and Saint-Denis.

Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian residing in France and a trucker by profession, broke into the emblematic Promenade des Anglais in Nice on the night of July 14 and ran over hundreds of people with his truck during the two kilometers that he traveled until he could be killed by police shots.

Of the 86 deceased, about half were French citizens and the rest came from almost twenty countries.

EFE