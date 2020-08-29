The riders of the Tour de France set off from Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) on Saturday, August 29, for a first stage of 156 kilometers. Will the big loop go to the end despite the coronavirus epidemic?

The atmosphere was unusual at the start of the Tour de France in Nice on the morning of Saturday, August 29. In a department classified in the red zone due to coronavirus, amateurs are adapting to the new measures: no autograph, even fewer selfies. In recent days, the measures taken to allow the start in good conditions have been restrictive: no audience in the stands, limited areas, but the fans are still there. “With the measurements, you have to be careful (…) but it is an important event and I am happy that it takes place”, rejoices a bicycle enthusiast.

“It’s been a great animation after confinement, so we are all happy to experience the Tour de France in Nice”, says a spectator. After two months of postponement, the cyclists are stamping their feet, they will be able to express themselves on Saturday, on this first stage of 156 kilometers favorable to sprinters.

