He and his girlfriend had ordered takeaway food to eat comfortably at home. Suddenly the 22-year-old fell ill. Niccolò Ginanni lost his life at such a young age

He just had 22 years old Niccolo Ginanni. He was eating with his girlfriend at home. The couple had decided to order some takeaway food. While they were sitting at the table, suddenly the young boy felt a illness. Unfortunately, attempts to rescue him were to no avail. His partner immediately called for help, but the illness gave him no escape. The hypothesis is that of a heart attack.

Niccolò Ginanni lived in Serravalle Bridge, in the province of Pistoia, in Tuscany. He was at home with his girlfriend. The couple had ordered take-out food for Saturday night dinner.

While the two boys were eating, the 22-year-old suddenly felt ill, which, according to the initial hypotheses of the doctors who helped him, could be a heart attack. Unfortunately he didn’t give him a chance.

When Niccolò felt ill, the girlfriend immediately called the 118 health workers. The rescuers reached their home promptly and transported the boy to the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia. His condition immediately appeared desperate.

A few hours after hospitalization, unfortunately, the young 22-year-old’s heart stopped forever. The results of the autopsy on his body, scheduled for Monday 4 December 2023, are awaited. Although the most plausible cause is that of a heart attack, although difficult given his young agebut not impossible.

Who was Niccolò Ginanni, who died at the age of 22 following a sudden illness

Niccolò Ginanni’s family is well known in the Pistoia area, where the boy and his parents also lived. His father is a famous entrepreneur in the area, to whom everyone clings today in this moment of mourning.

Everyone talks about Niccolò Ginanni as a good guy. He was a university student: he had, in fact, enrolled in the Faculty of Legal Sciences at the University of Florence. He loved football and was a Roma fan.