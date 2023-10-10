The podcast «See you tomorrow» tells the story of the 29-year-old who disappeared from Milan in 2021 after his backpack was stolen. He was found after taking his own life. «The performance society has made vulnerability a taboo: we need to be able to show ourselves as fragile»

“It’s a story of mental distress, but tremendously hidden and underground.” It’s the story of Giacomo Sartori, a 29-year-old from Veneto who disappeared in 2021 in Milan, where he lived, after his backpack was stolen during an aperitif, and was found hanged days later in the countryside south of the city. The reality denied all the imaginative leads circulating in those days: Giacomo had taken his own life. About him, and about the context in which that discomfort developed, the singer-songwriter Niccolo Agliardi he accomplished with Vois

a podcast ("See you tomorrow", 8 episodes of which 4 are already available on the Corriere website) which is both compelling and delicate, devoid of morbidity but eager to understand and be useful. "I asked myself if I was the right person to tell this story," says Agliardi. «I was warning a great discomfort on the part of many kids, I have a 19 year old son who tells me about many people who are not well, especially after Covid. I think we are faced with a social emergency. Because every case of suicide proclaims at least 6 or 7 lives devastated for their entire existence." The discomfort of young people which leads to suicide is the second cause of death after road accidents for those aged between 15 and 29. «Self-inflicted death is still a taboo, it is repelling. But since it exists – explains Agliardi – and they are not isolated episodes, I looked for a story that could be informative about something". (Below the first episode of the series, here the episodes released so far)





Agliardi's mainly psychological investigation points in two different directions. «Towards those who are in difficulty, and perhaps by listening to this story they can take a breath, become lighter, listen to the cries of those who survived Giacomo, and believe how much staying here is worth it". The other objective is «that politics, institutions and local health authorities can propose a basic psychologist, even in the smallest centers, to which people can turn. We can do it. There is an invisible army that deserves to be seen."

Giacomo Sartori's is a great sudden, implosive malaise that occurs in the setting of Milan. According to Agliardi, the city has a central role in exacerbating the psychological discomfort of many, because «more than others it lights up dreams, and burns them with the same merciless speed. You have to allow yourself to be at certain banquets, to withstand the politics of performance, the fact that we all live in perennial need to show a winning side". «Milan asks to always be brilliant, it has fallen ill with something treacherous: performance. You have to lock yourself in 20 square meters that take away half your salary, and in the meantime prove to everyone that you are happy. And possibly put your happy photo on social media." The reality, however, is different. Vulnerability exists. Giacomo Sartori hid his opinion until he could no longer bear it. «Sometimes – reflects Niccolò Agliardi – it seems to me that Giacomo understood more than anyone. Because he said: I don't agree with this grammar. I can't participate in this game, because I'm not what you ask of me. Then there would have been other ways… I think he just felt trapped in a place he couldn't get out of. Everything can be said, but not everything is understood, unfortunately." Addressing the topic of mental health with a cultural product carries with it the risk of victimization, or that of the "normalization of mental disorder which then becomes spectacularization", underlines Agliardi. «I hope this podcast has as its merit that of legitimation of authentic stories, sometimes sad, sometimes imprecise, very often imperfect. This work is leading me to shout to as many people as possible not to be afraid to show themselves naked sometimes."

