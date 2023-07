How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Daniel Ortega, who since last year has intensified the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua’s dictatorship, which promotes persecution of the Catholic Church, blocked the accounts of the National Fund for Sacerdotal Insurance, which pays pensions to elderly priests.

The information was disclosed this Friday (21) by lawyer and activist Martha Patricia Molina, in an interview with the newspaper La Prensa.

“They disabled this fund in such a way that elderly priests are not able to withdraw their pensions and this is one of the most dramatic conditions of the current situation,” said Molina.

She detailed that the fund, created more than 20 years ago by the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, works as follows: each priest allocates US$ 150 annually to the fund and the institution to which he is directly linked (his parish, for example) deposits another US$ 150. The reserve is also fed by the faithful, in the so-called Ash Wednesday collection.

“Withdrawals are made from this fund to deliver a pension to seniors over 75 years old equivalent to US$ 300 and to those over 65 years old, US$ 150. This had been working for over 20 years without any complications”, said Molina.

A source from the Episcopal Conference informed La Prensa that, despite the blockage of the fund, the Church pays priests national insurance from the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security (INSS) and these payments continue normally.

Nicaragua has intensified since last year the persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and banning of activities.

Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed demonstrators in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.