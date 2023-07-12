Nicaragua’s dictatorship, which promotes great persecution of the Catholic Church, arrested another member of the clergy and prevented another from returning to the country.

According to the president of the Nicaragua Foundation for Freedom and former presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga, Father Fernando Zamora Silva, chancellor of the Diocese of Siuna, in the North Coast region of the Caribbean, was detained by the Sandinista police after participating in an activity church in the country’s capital, Managua, on Sunday night (9).

“Catholic priest Fernando Zamora Silva was arbitrarily detained in Nicaragua, increasing persecution against the Catholic Church. We call on the international community to address this serious situation and demand action,” Maradiaga wrote on Twitter. The charges against Zamora were not made public.

In an interview with the Catholic Information Agency (ACI), Maradiaga added that “another four priests, including Dom Rolando Álvarez, bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa, are also arbitrarily detained”, referring to the bishop sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison for “betrayal of the fatherland”.

Last week, it was reported that Álvarez was even released from prison after intermediation of the Vatican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but soon after it was reported that the bishop was arrested again for lack of an agreement to release him.

Researcher Martha Patricia Molina said on Twitter that the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, also last weekend, prevented the return to the country of Father Juan Carlos Sánchez, vicar of the parish of San Francisco de Assis, in Managua.

He had traveled to Bolivia and the United States and was stopped at Miami airport from taking a flight to Nicaragua by authorities in the Central American country.

Nicaragua has intensified since last year the persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and banning of activities.

Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed demonstrators in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.