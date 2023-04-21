Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega has again lashed out at the Catholic Church and the Vatican, calling the late Pope John Paul II a “dictator and tyrant” in a televised speech on Thursday.

Ortega recalled John Paul II’s first visit to Nicaragua, on March 4, 1983, a few years after the Sandinistas first took power in the country. During a mass held in a square in the capital, Managua, the pope had to ask for silence during the Eucharist for government supporters who shouted “we want peace”.

According to the Nicaraguan dictator, the pontiff would have been irritated by the cry of “we want peace” and because the mothers of Sandinistas who died in the civil war of that decade asked for a prayer.

“He did not [a oração]got angry and shouted: ‘Silence!’, like a good dictator, like a good tyrant,” said Ortega.

The Sandinista dictator claimed, without providing evidence, that John Paul II went to Nicaragua on that occasion “with a mentality totally distant from the essence of Christ and Christianity, manipulated by the government [do

então presidente dos Estados Unidos] of Ronald Reagan”.

Karol Wojtyla, baptismal name of John Paul II, was in Nicaragua for the first time in March 1983. On that occasion, in addition to asking the crowd of Sandinistas to remain silent, he publicly censured the late Trappist poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal for mixing religion with revolution .

“Big dark night”

According to the article “The shameful ambush of the Sandinistas against Pope John Paul II”, by journalist Alberto García Marrder, who covered that visit to Nicaragua for the EFE agency, “it was disgusting, shameful, cruel and grotesque what His Holiness suffered in the square ”.

“A crowd of Sandinistas desecrated an open-air mass of Pope John Paul II at the high point of the celebration,” he reported.

Marrder recalled that the pope, surprised by this challenge, replied in a hoarse voice: “The Church also wants peace”, but in vain, because the screams continued.

“His Holiness infuriated the crowds when, departing from his official discourse and clearly referring to Sandinismo, he recalled the passage from the Gospel of Matthew 7:15-27: ‘Beware of false prophets. They dress like sheep, but inside they are fierce wolves,'” Marrder said.

Nicaragua, in 1983, was in the midst of a civil war between the Contras, financed by the United States, and the Sandinistas, allies of the former Soviet Union and Cuba.

For Ortega, John Paul II responded to the crowd 40 years ago in a “non-Christian” way.

“After leaving Nicaragua, there was a worldwide scandal, because he said that we had disrespected him by shouting ‘we want peace,’” added the Sandinista dictator.

John Paul II visited Nicaragua for the second time in February 1996, when Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997) was in power, and at the time he described his first visit to the country as a “great dark night”.

“Here we have another famous expression clearly indicating your political, ideological and non-Christian preference,” commented Ortega.

Criticism of the Vatican

Regarding the Vatican, Ortega said that “it is just another State in the world, which has become just another interventionist State, at the service of the imperialists of the world”.

“There is no democracy there. [O Vaticano] it has a completely vertical line of command, just like in the times of the Roman emperors. Just like Roman emperors did, just like Nero, Caligula,” he stated.

The government of Nicaragua’s relations with the Catholic Church are currently experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests and the prohibition of religious activities.

Ortega called priests, bishops, cardinals a “mafia”, while Pope Francis said that the Sandinista government is a “gross dictatorship” in a recent interview with the Infobae news website, in addition to pointing out “an imbalance in the person who commands” the country.