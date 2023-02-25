Writer Sergio Ramírez, whose Nicaraguan nationality was withdrawn last week by the government of dictator Daniel Ortega, along with nearly 100 other people, has agreed to receive Ecuadorian nationality.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said in a statement that Ramírez is an excellent writer and “a man who has demonstrated with his life that the struggle for democracy and human rights is consubstantial with our destiny in Latin America.”

A few days ago, Sergio Ramírez also received other offers from governments to adopt their respective nationalities, as was the case in Spain, Chile and Colombia.

The ceremony for the granting of Ecuadorian nationality to Ramírez will take place on a date to be defined shortly.

With this action, Lasso assured that “Ecuador thus recognizes its fight for freedom, which is the fight of all Latin Americans who love their people”.

Ramírez was formerly vice president of Nicaragua

Winner of prestigious literary awards such as Alfaguara and Cervantes during his career as a writer, Ramírez also has an extensive political career in Nicaragua. He was vice president of the country during the first presidential term of Daniel Ortega (1985-1990).

Ramírez was part of the National Reconstruction Government Board after the triumph of the Sandinista revolution against the dictatorship of Anastasio Sornoza (1979), headed the bank of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FLSN) and became a presidential candidate in 1996 for the Movement of Sandinista Renewal, a split from the FLSN.

Since the 2018 protests, Ramírez has been targeted by the Ortega government along with other opponents.

In September 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Ramírez while in Spain. This year, he was included among 94 people whose Nicaraguan nationality was stripped by a court.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018.

This crisis was accentuated after the 2021 elections, when Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with the main political rivals imprisoned or exiled by the dictatorial regime.