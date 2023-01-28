The Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua condemned the first family of a political exile from that countryin what became a new pattern of capture of relatives of politically persecuted.

(In addition: Mexico: they find a caravan of migrants where 57 minors were traveling)

A judge found guilty of the crimes of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity” and “propagation of false news” to three relatives of the exiled opponent Javier Álvarez and sentenced them to eight years in prison.

(Read here: The Peruvian Congress refuses to advance the elections to October 2023)

Jeannine Horvilleur Cuadra63, and her daughter Ana Álvarez Horvilleur, 43, were arrested in Managua on September 13 along with the daughter’s husband, Félix Roiz, 56.

“They were sentenced to the sentences requested by prosecutor Heydi Estela Ramírez: eight years for my wife and (eight years also for) my daughter, plus the confiscation of their vehicle,” said Álvarez, Jeannine’s husband and Ana’s father, from exile. He also confirmed that his son-in-law Félix Roiz, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Nicaraguan authorities have not officially announced these sentences.

Álvarez, who defines himself as an “opposition” to the government of Daniel Ortega, recounted that some police officers went in September looking for him at his home in Managua and, not finding him, they took his wife, daughter and son-in-law. Since then all three have been in pretrial detention. “They are innocent. The sentence is revenge,” said Álvarez, a retired Nicaraguan economist in exile in Costa Rica.

Sources close to the case indicated that the situation is known to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an OAS body, as well as the UN Human Rights Council and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The same sources indicated that there is still the possibility of filing an appeal before the Managua Court of Appeal and later another before the Supreme Court of Justice, but it seems difficult for the first instance ruling to be annulled.

The ruling was added to another for “treason against the homeland” issued against four Catholic priests, which this Friday provoked rejection in some sectors that consider that the religious are victims of political decisions of President Daniel Ortega.

International Writing

with AFP

In other news