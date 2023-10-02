The Nicaraguan regime, led by dictator Daniel Ortega, continues to persecute and arrest members of the Catholic Church throughout the country. This Sunday (1st), priests José Iván Centeno and Julio Ricardo Norori, both from the diocese of Estelí, and Cristóbal Reynaldo Gadea, from the diocese of Jinotega, were arrested by the National Police of the Sandinista regime without an official reason.

The information about the arrest of the priests was revealed by the auxiliary bishop of Managua, capital of Nicaragua, who is in exile in the USA, Silvio José Báez, and by researcher Martha Patricia Molina, through their official social media accounts.

According to information, the priests were arrested in Managua on Sunday night. Bishop Báez highlighted that the Sandinista regime continues to implement its “ferocious persecution against the Catholic Church in the country”. Amid uncertainty about the whereabouts of the detained religious, Báez made a global appeal, requesting prayers for Nicaragua and the persecuted church.

Priest José Iván Centeno is the head of the Immaculate Conception of Mary parish, located in the municipality of Jalapa, in the department of Nueva Segovia. Parish priest Julio Ricardo Norori belongs to the San Juan Evangelista temple, located in the municipality of San Juan del Río Coco, in the department of Madriz.

Centeno and Norori belong to the diocese of Estelí, whose apostolic administrator is Bishop Rolando José Álvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison for crimes considered by the Ortega regime as “treason against the country”.

The parish led by Centeno asked on Sunday afternoon, through its account on Facebook, “prayers for our parish and our priests”. The request occurred moments after the news of the arrest of the religious began to be circulated on social media.

So far, the National Police, which is under the command of Francisco Díaz, Ortega’s father-in-law, has neither confirmed nor denied the arrests of the priests. Meanwhile, several Nicaraguan organizations in exile are demanding the immediate release of the religious and respect for their physical integrity. (With EFE Agency)