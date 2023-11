Plenary of the National Assembly of Nicaragua: Sandinista parliamentarians intensify the country’s partnership with the enemies of the West and snipe at the United States | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The National Assembly of Nicaragua, dominated by dictator Daniel Ortega, unanimously approved on Thursday (16) a free trade agreement between the Central American country and China.

In a statement released by the house, Sandinista deputy Wálmaro Gutiérrez, president of the Production, Economy and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, claimed that the treaty does not replace other trade agreements that Nicaragua signed with countries such as Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic and the United States. – these two, in the CAFTA-DR agreement, which American parliamentarians question due to Ortega’s authoritarian escalation.

“We would like to develop strong trade relations with many countries, but they are pressured and conditioned, so we cannot have trade relations with them. What does it matter if we have political or ideological differences? Who gave the authority of the planet’s sheriff to the United States?”, stated Gutiérrez.

“They believe that, by imposing immoral and perverse sanctions, they will subjugate Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, among others”, said the deputy, who stated that Nicaragua has a “morality that does not fall to its knees”.

Despite the speech of “autonomy”, the Ortega regime, isolated internationally due to human rights violations, has bowed to the enemies of the West and intensified partnerships with China, Russia, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.