The lawyer Paul Reichlerwho represented Nicaragua before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in several international litigations, He resigned from the position for “moral conscience”, denouncing the way in which President Daniel Ortega leads the country.

“My moral conscience demands that I cut my ties with the second (Ortega as of 2018) and refuse to serve him,” Reichler said in a resignation letter published this Sunday in the digital media Confidencial.

Reichler was part of the Nicaraguan legal teams in the case known as “Iran-Contra” with the United States, that of the Caribbean Sea with Colombiaor that of the San Juan River with Costa Rica, which the Nicaraguan Government counted as “victories.”

“I will pray for the day that Nicaragua is free again,” Reichler said in the letter, which is addressed to the Nicaraguan president according to the text published by Confidencial.

In the letter, the jurist divided Ortega into two characters, one prior to 2018, which he called democratic and peaceful, and another from that year, whom he points out for acting “so ruthlessly, resulting in hundreds of tragic deaths.” as well as arresting and prosecuting dozens of people “on false charges that are nothing more than a pretext to eliminate dissent and opposition.”

Reichler said he felt “honored and proud to have helped Nicaragua to defend and extend its sovereignty”but he did not hide his bewilderment at Ortega’s decisions, whom he said had “destroyed democracy” and established “a new dictatorship, not very different” from the one he “helped to overthrow.”

treatment of personalities

The letter, the lawyer told Ortega, is “to terminate my relationship with you and your government. I don’t know what made you change, but you are no longer the Daniel Ortega whom I respected, admired, loved and served with pride for so many years.”

He pointed to establishing “false elections, a submissive legislature, a judicial system that is corrupt and incapable of imparting justice, and the silencing of freedom of expression and the independent media.”

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro (right), together with the until now permanent representative of Nicaragua, Arturo McFields, who also denounced the regime.

He also criticized him for sending into exile the Cervantes Prize 2017 Sergio Ramírez, Commander Luis Carrión, Ortega y Gasset 2021, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the writer Gioconda Belli, the economist Edmundo Jarquín, and former Sandinista guerrillas Mónica Baltodano and Julio López Campos.

He also referred to former dissident Sandinista guerrilla fighter Hugo Torres, the historic “Comandante Cero,” who died in police custody after eight months in jail and without having been tried.

“It is unthinkable to me that Daniel Ortega would have assassinated Hugo Torres and sadistically led the other great patriots, now locked up in their cells, to the brink of hunger and death,” he said.

Reichler ended his relationship with Ortega a week after the Nicaraguan diplomat Arthur McFields denounced that there is a “dictatorship” in Nicaragua during a session of the Organization of American States (OAS), after which he was removed from his post as ambassador to the organization.

Since 2018, Nicaragua has been experiencing a sociopolitical crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives, and that worsened after the elections last November, in which the Sandinista Daniel Ortega was re-elected for his fifth term, fourth consecutive and second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with seven of the candidates in prison.

EFE