Police guard church during mass in Masaya, in September last year: endless persecution | Photo: EFE/Stringer

The Nicaraguan dictatorship kidnapped Father Osman José Amador Guillén, who had asked for prayers for Dom Rolando Álvarez, bishop of Matagalpa, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison by the Sandinista dictatorship in February for “treason against the country”.

Information about Guillén’s kidnapping was passed on to the Catholic Information Agency (ACI) by lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, author of a report on the persecution of the dictator Daniel Ortega’s regime against the Church. She said that the priest “was kidnapped by the Sandinista police” on Friday night (8).

“There was no court order justifying his arrest. His whereabouts are unknown. Recently, he asked for prayers for Don Rolando Álvarez and that’s why they kidnapped him,” he said.

Sources interviewed by the Nicaraguan newspaper El Confidencial said that the kidnapping occurred when a group of riot police invaded a church in Estelí, a city located in northwest Nicaragua, during a meeting between members of the clergy.

To the ACI, Molina stated that the kidnapping could be linked to the case of priests Pastor Eugenio Rodríguez Benavides and Leonardo Guevara Gutiérrez, arrested in May and who are being investigated for “administrative matters of the extinct Cáritas Diocesana de Estelí”, of which Guillén was the last director .

Since last year, Nicaragua has intensified its persecution of the Catholic Church, with arrests and expulsions of religious people from the country, appropriation of assets, freezing of accounts and banning of activities, including the confiscation of a university linked to the Jesuits.

Dictator Daniel Ortega accuses the Church of trying to overthrow him, for having supported and welcomed protesters in the 2018 pro-democracy protests.