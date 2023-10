Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega (right) greets Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro during the G77+China summit in Havana in September | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Nicaraguan dictatorship canceled the legal status of the regional Yatama party, linked to indigenous people and whose leader had been arrested last week. According to information from the Nicaragua Investiga website, a resolution to this effect was issued on Tuesday (3) by the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), subservient to the dictator Daniel Ortega.

Last week, the Nicaraguan National Police had arrested the national deputy and leader of Yatama, Brooklyn Rivera, in the city of Puerto Cabezas, in the Autonomous Region of the North Caribbean Coast.

In April of this year, after traveling to an indigenous peoples conference at the United Nations in New York, Rivera was prevented by Ortega from returning to the country. Even so, he managed to return to Nicaragua via the Caribbean coast.

After his arrest, the Sandinista dictatorship also detained the president of Yatama, Nancy Elízabeth Henríquez, who is Rivera’s substitute in the National Assembly of Nicaragua, last Sunday (1st).

Yatama was founded in March 2000. In addition to the arrests of Rivera and Henríquez, two radio stations run by the party in the Autonomous Region of the North Caribbean Coast were closed, according to Nicaragua Investiga.

According to the newspaper La Prensa, despite having been part of the Contras in the civil war against the Sandinistas in the 1980s, Rivera supported Ortega’s party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), in the 2006 and 2011 elections. However, in 2012, he broke with the dictator and became an independent deputy.

In 2015, he was impeached due to his support for the demands that indigenous communities made to the Ortega dictatorship. However, he managed to be elected again in the 2016 and 2021 elections.