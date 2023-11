The dictators of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, during the G77+China summit in Havana in September | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Nicaraguan dictatorship canceled this Monday (6) the legal personality of 25 non-profit organizations for “non-compliance” with the laws that govern them or because they voluntarily requested it, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

According to the Sandinista regime, the “voluntary dissolution” of 13 NGOs is part of a ministerial agreement signed by the Minister of the Interior, María Amelia Coronel.

Furthermore, the cancellation of the legal personality and registration of 12 non-profit organizations was approved “for being in breach of their obligations under the legislation that regulates them”, as well as the “transfer” to the State of movable assets and their properties.

With the closure of these 25 NGOs, more than 3,500 organizations of this type have already been dissolved following the protests for democracy that broke out in Nicaragua in April 2018. The response of Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship left hundreds dead and thousands injured and led to tens of thousands of people into exile.

According to the Nicaraguan website 100% Noticias, among the NGOs that requested “voluntary dissolution” is the American Nicaraguan Foundation (ANF), which in May 2022 had already announced the closure of operations “due to the lack of resources for the aforementioned programs due to to the decrease in international donations”, according to a statement from the organization.

Founded in 1992, ANF was dedicated to offering “opportunities and tools to people affected by poverty in Nicaragua” and received several awards, such as four stars from Charity Navigator (a US entity that evaluates the work of NGOs) for five consecutive years and the Seal 2020 Transparency Platinum from GuideStar, one of the largest sources of information about nonprofit organizations in the United States.

In 1998, after Hurricane Mitch passed through Nicaragua, ANF created a housing program that resulted in the construction of 263 homes for families affected by the disaster. (With EFE Agency)