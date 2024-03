Church in Masaya, in western Nicaragua: with no alternative, many parishes are carrying out intramural processions and/or other religious activities, such as praying the rosary | Photo: EFE/STR

Lawyer Marta Patrícia Molina, who is investigating repression against Christians in Nicaragua, stated that Daniel Ortega's dictatorship has already banned 4,800 processions during Lent and Holy Week this year.

In a post on Facebook, the lawyer detailed that this number covers the traditional processions of the four Fridays of Lent, Palm Sunday and Holy Week.

She also reported that Via Crucis processions in the Archdiocese of Managua, capital of Nicaragua, will not be held.

According to Molina, this repression is forcing the vast majority of parishes to carry out “intramural” processions and/or other religious activities, such as praying the rosary or lighting candles for images.

“Some processions were permitted, but [apenas] in the block where the temple is located, but at the last minute a National Police agent appears and orders them to [os fiéis] don’t leave, under threat of being arrested”, said the lawyer.

“Everything said above shows that the Crystal Night phase [referência ao pogrom contra judeus ocorrido na noite de 9 a 10 de

novembro de 1938 na Alemanha nazista] committed by the dictatorship against the Catholic Church has not stopped”, wrote Molina.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship persecutes Christians, with arrests, expulsions from the country, restrictions on activities and confiscation of properties, because they helped protesters repressed by the Sandinista regime during the 2018 protests. Furthermore, religious people like Bishop Rolando Álvarez defended the return of democracy to the Central American country.