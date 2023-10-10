Father Ramón Esteban Angulo Reyes was arrested by agents of the National Police of Nicaragua, becoming the sixth priest to be arrested in the country in the last nine days and the 13th this year, parishioners reported this Monday (9).

Parishioners told the Nicaraguan press that Reyes, who heads the church of Our Lady of Fátima, in the community of Wapy, in the autonomous region of the South Caribbean Coast, was arrested on Sunday afternoon (8) by police officers after being summoned by them to a meeting.

The National Police – headed by Francisco Díaz, con-law of the country’s dictator, Daniel Ortega – did not comment on the complaint, nor did it talk about previous arrests.

Between Sunday and Monday last week, priests José Iván Centeno, Julio Ricardo Norori and Cristóbal Gadea were arrested by the National Police, who took them to the capital, Managua.

On Thursday night, Father Álvaro Toledo was arrested, and on Saturday the same happened with Father Yesner Cipriano Pineda Meneses.

These five priests belong to the diocese of Estelí, whose apostolic administrator is Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, who was sentenced in February to 26 years and four months in prison for crimes considered treason against the country.

Religious researcher Martha Patricia Molina, author of the study entitled “Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church?”, which monitors the situation of priests in the country, wrote on her account on the social network priests were kidnapped are not celebrating mass.”

“Communities in the interior of Nicaragua that were left without priests are celebrating the word and praying for the prompt return of their priests,” he said.

According to Molina, Ortega government agents maintain daily surveillance of several priests, including photographing them.

The relations between Daniel Ortega’s government and the Catholic Church were marked by the expulsion and arrest of priests, the ban on religious activities and the suspension of relations with the Vatican.

Pope Francis called the Sandinista government a “gross dictatorship” in an interview with the Infobae portal, in which he pointed out “an imbalance in the person who leads” the country, in reference to Ortega.