How did you feel about the content of this article?

Brooklyn Rivera (on the left, in a photo from 2012) had returned to the country even though he was prevented from doing so by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, after participating in a conference in New York | Photo: EFE/Mario López

The Nicaraguan National Police arrested national deputy and indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera, founder of the Yatama party, this Friday (29). The reason for the arrest is not yet known, but a few months ago the parliamentarian had returned to the country even after a ban by the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega.

Rivera was arrested in the city of Puerto Cabezas, in the Autonomous Region of the North Caribbean Coast, and, according to information from the newspaper Confidencial, he was taken by ambulance to the country’s capital, Managua. It was not known what condition the deputy was in, making it necessary to transport him by ambulance.

The indigenous leader’s daughter, Tininiska Rivera, confirmed her father’s arrest on Facebook. “At this moment, my father, Brooklyn Rivera, has been detained by the Nicaraguan National Police, I do not know his whereabouts or anything about his physical and mental integrity,” she wrote.

According to the newspaper La Prensa, despite having been part of the Contras in the civil war against the Sandinistas in the 1980s, Rivera supported Ortega’s party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), in the 2006 and 2011 elections. However, in 2012, he broke with the dictator and became an independent deputy.

In 2015, he was impeached due to his support for the demands that indigenous communities made to the Ortega dictatorship. However, he managed to be elected again in the 2016 and 2021 elections.

In April of this year, after traveling to an indigenous peoples conference at the United Nations in New York, Rivera was prevented by Ortega from returning to the country. Even so, he managed to return to Nicaragua via the Caribbean coast.