The Nicaraguan dictatorship once again released photographs and a video to prove that the bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, is alive.

The records are of supposed family visits and medical care at the Modelo penitentiary, where the religious man has been held in a maximum security cell since February, when he was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for “treason against the country” and other charges.

“As can be seen in the video and photographs, the conditions of confinement are adequate and the regime of medical consultations, family visits and receipt of orders is strictly followed, contrary to what slanderous campaigns would have us believe”, stated the Nicaraguan dictatorship in communicated.

However, the newspaper Confidencial highlighted the inconsistency in that the images show Álvarez in a “perfectly decorated” room with plenty of food, although in reality the bishop is kept in a maximum security cell. In the photos and video, he is visibly thinner and haggard.

In X, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Silvio José Báez, criticized the publication of the images and called for Álvarez’s release.

“May the dictatorship not believe that with its cynical language and photos and videos of dubious authenticity they will justify their crime and silence us. Dom Rolando Álvarez is innocent and we will continue to shout this injustice before the world. He must be released immediately and without conditions!” he wrote.

In March, the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega had released photos of Álvarez with his brothers, Vilma and Manuel Antonio Álvarez Lagos, during a prison visit.

The bishop was sentenced in February to 26 years and four months in prison for “treason against the country” and other charges, lost his Nicaraguan citizenship and was transferred from house arrest to the penitentiary system, after refusing to be expelled to United States territory. .

Álvarez was persecuted by the Sandinista dictatorship because he defended the need for democracy in Nicaragua and because he denounced the Ortega regime’s attacks on the Catholic Church.