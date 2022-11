How did you feel about this matter?

Daniel Ortega and Lula in 2010, during the Nicaraguan dictator’s visit to Brasília. | Photo: Fernando Bizerra Jr/EFE

Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for winning the second round of presidential elections in Brazil this Sunday and returning to power after ruling the country between 2003 and 2010 in two terms.

“With great joy we celebrate your well-deserved victory, asking God to give you health, strength and lots of affection to build together and encourage the future of your great country, the well-being of families, and continue to contribute to the search for peace in the world. “, said the Sandinista leader in a letter to Lula, whom he called “brother and companion”.

“With affection and pride from the blessed and always sovereign and free Nicaragua, the embrace of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), our government and the people of Nicaragua,” he added.

Ortega, who signed the letter with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, wished a “happy beginning of a new stage of rights and achievements for Brazil”.

Lula won the second round of the most balanced presidential elections in Brazil’s history with a margin of less than one percentage point over the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.