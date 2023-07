How did you feel about the content of this article?

T-shirt with the image of dictator Daniel Ortega for sale in Managua, Nicaragua’s capital | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “Nazi” and criticized the European Union for inviting the Ukrainian leader to attend the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, held in Brussels earlier this week.

“At this meeting of the European Union with CELAC, they wanted to include the fascist, the Nazi president of Ukraine,” said Ortega, according to the France-Presse agency, in a speech on Wednesday (19) during the celebration of the 44th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in Managua, capital of Nicaragua.

In the summit’s final declaration, a condemnation of the war in Ukraine was made, but without directly mentioning Russia. Nicaragua was the only country that refused to condemn the conflict. “There is a principle in these meetings, the resolutions have to be taken by consensus. If one opposes, it does not pass”, said Ortega.

According to reports, Zelensky’s participation in the meeting would have been vetoed by Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, allies of Vladimir Putin’s government in Latin America.

The dictator also stated that the EU refused to include a request for the end of economic sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua in the final declaration.

“We proposed including the agreement to cease the policy of aggression, sanctions against Cuba, first of all, Venezuela and Nicaragua. They did not agree to include Venezuela and Nicaragua,” said Ortega.