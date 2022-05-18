Sandinista deputy Filiberto Rodríguez accused this Wednesday the NGOs that have been outlawed of having used resources from donations to attempt to overthrow Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortegaduring the protests that broke out in April 2018.

The complaint was made by the pro-government legislator during a plenary session of the National Assembly (Parliament) when an initiative to cancel the legal personality of 25 other NGOs was being discussed urgently, including two that support women victims of violence and one to rescue youth from gangs.

According to Rodríguez, who did not present evidence, “many” of these NGOs “they lent themselves to the game of empire (United States)as they did with the attempt to overthrow our government, with the attempted coup d’état, and they used resources for that purpose.”

In April 2018, thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets to protest controversial social security reforms, which later became a demand for the resignation of President Ortega because he responded with force.

The protests, described by the Executive as an attempted coup, left at least 355 deadaccording to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), although local organizations raise the figure to 684 and the Government recognizes 200.

These associations asked for money wherever they wanted and money came from everywhere and they did not care where it came from

“Today we intend to cancel 25 non-profit legal entities who have not been accountable to the Ministry of the Interior and today we reaffirm our commitment to continue fighting, battling and continuing to enforce the laws in Nicaragua,” Rodríguez continued.

Likewise, the legislator maintained that from 1990 to 2007, during the three “neoliberal governments, legal entities” proliferated to NGOs due to “the inability of governments to assume the constitutional responsibility that corresponds to make Nicaragua another Nicaragua.” .

“They could not and irresponsibly left the country in the hands of associations,” he said. “These associations asked for money wherever they wanted and money came from everywhere and they didn’t care where the money came from, some with clear objectives and when it comes to accountability, they can’t account, they don’t know how to account, they don’t want to account,” he claimed.

More than 200 NGOs have been canceled

In Nicaragua, with the vote of the Sandinista deputies and their allies, who are the majority in Parliament, at least 217 NGOs have had their legal personality canceled since December 2018eight months after the popular revolt broke out.

According to the Government of Nicaragua, the NGOs have failed to comply with the laws on the matter, which has been rejected by those affected. The Executive has also canceled the registrations and perpetual numbers of four American and six European NGOs.

The representatives of some of the canceled NGOs, including the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), have denounced that the Nicaraguan authorities refuse to receive the documents from the organizations and then accuse them of non-compliance and that it is a matter of a past account for his critical position.

Among the organizations that have been affected are NGOs that defended human rights, medical, feminist, educational, universities, environmentalists, indigenous, journalists and think tanksamong other.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections on November 7, in which Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term.

