The commander of the Nicaraguan Army, Julio César Avilés, said that the members of the armed forces remain “loyal, firm and cohesive” and will not overthrow the Sandinista dictator | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The commander of the Nicaraguan Army, Julio César Avilés, said that the international sanctions imposed against the country’s military leadership are aimed at forcing it to carry out a coup d’état against the dictator Daniel Ortega, but that the armed forces refuse to do that.

“They ask for more attacks against the institution so that we react. What do we react to? Carrying out a coup d’état in the legitimately constituted government, as they intend to do since 2018. In the face of these pretensions, our answer is firm and clear: we will never do it”, said Avilés, during a ceremony in Managua this Monday (4), in celebration of the 44th anniversary of the armed forces of Nicaragua.

Due to its support for the repression of the Ortega dictatorship, the entire Nicaraguan military leadership was subject to US sanctions, such as the one imposed in May 2020 against Avilés: he had all his goods and assets blocked in American territory for refusing to dismantle the paramilitary forces that acted against demonstrators at the 2018 democracy protests.

In Monday’s speech, Avilés accused the independent press of articulating a “disinformation” campaign against the Sandinista dictatorship and the army and called journalists “pests”.

“To these bloodsuckers and information mercenaries, financed by foreign interests, we say that their lies and slander will never divide us”, said the commander.

“All members of the Army of Nicaragua, the People’s Army, remain and will always remain loyal, firm and cohesive, defending our sacred right to have a Nicaragua with true independence, sovereignty and national self-determination,” said Avilés.