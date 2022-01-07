Several Nicaraguan civil organizations announced this Thursday (6) that they will hold a day of “world protest” against the country’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, who will take office for his fifth five-year term – and fourth in a row – next Monday- market.

In a public statement, these organizations said that they will promote this protest, called “Nicaragua has no government or legitimate state powers”, in countries where there is a presence of Nicaraguans who oppose Ortega, who has been in power since 2007.

As part of the protest, opponents in the country were invited to stay in their homes on January 10, the day of inauguration, under the motto: “I’m staying at home, you didn’t let me vote, I won’t let you rule”.

Organizers also called on Nicaraguans to “join the regime’s economic weakening actions from this moment onwards, by not consuming alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and luxury items in government accomplice companies, in addition to saving fuel and electricity and reducing transactions banks”.

In the declaration, the organizations insisted that citizens “be coherent and assume with one voice and in unity the dignity and courage of the Nicaraguan people, who support the cry of ‘Fora Ortega’”.

They also rejected the extension requested by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, for the Nicaraguan government to present a report on its efforts to negotiate a solution to the socio-political crisis in the country.

Among the organizations that signed the document are the Articulation of Social Movements, Movement for Change, Congresses of Unity of Nicaraguans, Unity Nica, United for Nicaragua and SOS Europe.

With opposition arrests and no observers, Nicaragua’s November elections were considered illegitimate by most of the international community.