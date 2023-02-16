Nicaragua withdraws nationality from Sergio Ramírez, Gioconda Belli and 92 other people

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Ramírez, Nicaraguan writer.
The authorities of that country accuse them of crimes considered ‘treason against the homeland’.
The Nicaraguan authorities stripped writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, and the former commander of the revolution, Luis Carrión, of their Nicaraguan nationality this Wednesday.
(Also: “Those of us who were exiled are living a duel”: Yubrank Suazo)
Also to the veteran human rights defender Vilma Núñez, former foreign minister Norman Caldera, former Sandinista magistrate Rafael Solís, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS Arturo McFields, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro and 85 other Nicaraguans accused of crimes considered “treason against the country”, according to a sentence of the Court of Appeals of Managua.
(We recommend: Monsignor Álvarez: a symbol of the resistance against the Nicaraguan regime)
(News in development)
EFE
