Nicaragua withdraws nationality from Sergio Ramírez, Gioconda Belli and 92 other people

The Nicaraguan authorities stripped writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, and the former commander of the revolution, Luis Carrión, of their Nicaraguan nationality this Wednesday.

Also to the veteran human rights defender Vilma Núñez, former foreign minister Norman Caldera, former Sandinista magistrate Rafael Solís, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS Arturo McFields, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro and 85 other Nicaraguans accused of crimes considered “treason against the country”, according to a sentence of the Court of Appeals of Managua.

(News in development)

EFE