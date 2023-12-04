Nicaragua decided to withdraw its ambassador in Argentina before the arrival of the elected president, Javier Milei, who did not invite the Nicaraguan president to his inauguration and has assured that he will not maintain relations with his country, which he has classified as a “dictatorship.” A decision with immediate effect, as reported by the Chancellery of the Government of Daniel Ortega this Monday, December 4.

The controversial statements of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, are beginning to have diplomatic responses, days before his inauguration, scheduled for December 10.

The radical right-wing libertarian announced during his election campaign the diplomatic path he would take with certain countries. Before he officially takes office as president of Argentina, Nicaragua has decided to distance itself from his future government.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that it is withdrawing its ambassador Carlos Midence, “in the face of repeated statements and comments” from the incoming government. The decision, it is specified, is of immediate effect.

Local media report that Milei did not invite several presidents, including Daniel Ortega, to the official investiture ceremony. Nor did she invite the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran.

Milei says he will move away from what he calls the “communist axis”

Throughout his electoral campaign, even before, when he was a congressman, Milei has maintained a speech of intolerance against those who have defined themselves as leftists or progressives. And after her victory at the polls, it has been clear that she will not support or maintain any type of relationship with the “communist axis.”

In several interviews, when asked about his relationship with Nicaragua or Venezuela, Milei has condemned the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, which he has described as a ‘dictatorship’, as well as that of North Korea and Iran.

The recent relationship between Nicaragua and Argentina

However, the Ortega Government congratulated Milei at the time, after his victory in the presidential elections, in which he defeated the Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round. “In correspondence with the decision of the Argentine people to elect their president, we congratulate the elected president, Javier Milei, with our wishes for the well-being of the noble Argentine families,” the Ortega regime said.

Relations between Nicaragua and Argentina were not going through their best moment either. Although Ortega maintained closeness with the Governments of Néstor Kirchner and then with that of Cristina Fernández, with the current Administration of Alberto Fernández there were some impasses diplomats that caused a rift between nations.

For example, in August 2021, Argentina joined the criticism that Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica also shared for the imprisonment of several opposition candidates of Ortega, on the eve of the general elections in November of that year.

The countries’ position caused annoyance in the Ortega regime, which decided to call its ambassadors from said countries for consultations. Fernández’s criticism of what happened in Nicaragua caused Managua to reject Argentina’s intention to assume the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), in November of that same year.

In January 2022, Argentina condemned the presence of an Iranian wanted for the attack against the Jewish center in Buenos Aires in 1994, following an invitation from President Daniel Ortega himself. His statement had the support of more than half of the members of the international organization.

Their friction even reached the Organization of American States (OAS), when in August 2022, Argentina supported the resolution to condemn “religious persecution and press censorship” exercised in Nicaragua.

