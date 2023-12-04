The Government of Nicaragua withdrew its ambassador to Argentina, Carlos Midence, this Monday due to the statements made by the president-elect. of Argentina, Javier Milei, against the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega.

“Given the installation and inauguration of a new Government in the Argentine Republic, an inauguration that will take place on December 10, and in the face of repeated statements and expressions from the new rulers, “The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua has proceeded to recall its ambassador, fellow writer and communicator, Carlos Midence.”indicated the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry, in a press release released in Managua.

The withdrawal of Ambassador Midence “is effective immediately,” stated the document, signed by the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada Colindres.

According to Argentine media, Milei did not invite to the official investiture ceremony, scheduled for December 10, the presidents Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba), Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) and Ebrahim Raisi (Iran), to avoid having to greet and share a photo with rulers who systematically violate human rights in their countries and support terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Argentina’s separation from the ‘communist axis’ will be total. Not only will it break relations with the three socialist dictatorships in Latin America and with the Iranian Islamic dictatorship, but the (new) chancellor Diana Mondino confirmed that Argentina will not join the Brics” , according to the Argentine media Infobae.

(Also read: Who is the woman who will occupy the presidency of El Salvador during Bukele’s leave?)

Daniel Ortega, presidents of Nicaragua. Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua

On November 20, The Government of Nicaragua congratulated Milei and the Argentine people on their victory “for their exemplary and peaceful election day,” conveying “wishes for well-being.”

In that message, signed by Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, the presidential couple claimed to be “defenders of the principles of non-intervention, respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the people.”

(Also: One year after the rise of Dina Boluarte, Peru still has not found its north)

The former ambassador of Nicaragua to the OAS Arturo McFields, who rebelled against the Ortega Government with a harsh and unexpected statement in which he denounced the “dictatorship” of his country and demanded the release of political prisoners, had said that With Milei’s victory “the powerful Latin American left bloc is broken” and is “a blow to the criminal dictatorships of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.”

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

Since returning to power in 2007, Ortega maintained good relations with the Argentine president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and later with his wife Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015).but the ties with the current president Alberto Fernández were not close and there were moments of distancing.

In August 2021, Managua called its ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultations – in addition to those of Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica – due to criticism of the arrest of Ortega’s rival candidates in the elections in which he was re-elected, questioned by the community. international.

In September of that same year, Nicaragua rejected Argentina’s aspiration to assume the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American States and Caribeños (Celac), alleging that Buenos Aires interfered in their “internal affairs” by criticizing the detention of Nicaraguan opponents.

Furthermore, in August 2022, Ortega criticized Fernández for the case of a Venezuelan-Iranian plane that was detained in Argentina for weeks at the request of the United States.

EFE and AFP