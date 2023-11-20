Nicaragua announced this Monday (20) that it is no longer part of the Organization of American States (OAS), which it accused of being an “infamous”, “interference” and “coup-president” entity, serving the “interests of the States United” in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nicaraguan regime, Denis Moncada, stated in a message that the country no longer has “any relationship with the OAS”, from which it “definitely” withdrew after two years of having presented a formal request to leave the organization.

Moncada, who is part of the Sandinista dictatorship led by Daniel Ortega, which represses and arrests opponents, argued that the OAS “violates the principles of non-intervention in internal affairs”, “respect for the sovereignty of States” and the “right of people to choose freely their destiny”, recognized by “international law and the organization’s founding charter”.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister held the OAS responsible “for several coups d’état and attempts to overthrow progressive and revolutionary governments in the region”, with the support of the USA, citing examples such as Guatemala, Brazil, Chile, Granada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Honduras , Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia.

“The OAS continues to be the Ministry of Colonies designed and organized by the North American power to cover up and justify its aggressive actions, violating international law against the progressive and revolutionary peoples and governments of Latin America and the Caribbean,” declared Moncada.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship, under the leadership of Daniel Ortega since 2007, has been facing a serious political and social crisis since April 2018, when protests broke out against the Sandinista regime, which were violently repressed by security forces and paramilitary groups.

The OAS condemned the repression of protesters, which left more than 300 people dead, and disqualified the elections in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, with his main opponents in prison.

Nicaragua’s withdrawal from the OAS came into force on Sunday (19), two years after the country denounced the organization’s charter, as established by article 143 of the document. Nicaragua is the second country to leave the OAS, after Cuba, which withdrew in 1962. (With EFE Agency)