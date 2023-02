How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Daniel Ortega presents list of political prisoners in national speech | Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/President of Nicaragua

Nicaraguan authorities this Wednesday (15th) withdrew the nationality of 94 people, including writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, and the former commander of the revolution, Luis Carrión.

Also affected by the decision were former Chancellor Norman Caldera, former Sandinista magistrate Rafael Solís, former Organization of American States (OAS) ambassador Arturo McFields and journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro.

All were considered “betrayal of the homeland” by the Court of Appeals of Managua and also had “the immobilization and confiscation in favor of the State of Nicaragua of all real estate and companies that the defendants have registered in their favor, whether in a personal capacity or as a legal person or company in which they participate as partners, to answer for the crimes committed”.

The defendants were still considered fugitives from justice and lost the right to hold public or elected office for the crimes of conspiracy and spreading false news.

The Court of Appeals of Managua justified the decision based on the “Special Law that regulates the loss of Nicaraguan nationality” and the Law for the Defense of the People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace.

Since the re-election for the fifth term (the fourth consecutive) of the dictator Daniel Ortega in November 2021, Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis due to the arrest or exile of several opponents of the dictatorial government.