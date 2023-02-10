The Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua exiled this Thursday in a surprising way a group of 222 political prisoners sending them to the United States on the condition of losing his Nicaraguan citizenship.

The judgment of the Court of Appeals of Managua, read by the president of Chamber One, magistrate Octavio Rothschuh, details that the decision was made because they were considered “traitors to the homeland” and ordered the perpetual disqualification from exercising public office and popularly elected positions, in addition to stripping them of their nationality for life.

Among those expelled are Cristiana Chamorro, the Nicaraguan presidential hopeful most likely to defeat Ortega in the November 2021 elections and who was captured in June of that year, as well as other prominent opposition leaders: the pre-candidates Arturo Cruz and Félix Maradiaga, the former minister Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, the former first lady María Fernanda Flores, the former foreign minister Francisco Aguirre , the ex-victorian chancellor Víctor Tinoco and the peasant leader Medardo Mairena.

On the list, which was released by the court, the student leaders Lesther Alemán and Max Jérez also appear; five priests who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison; former Sandinista commander Dora María Téllez, a former Ortega fighting partner; and the wife, daughter and son-in-law of Javier Álvarez, a retired economist who was a Sandinista militant until the mid-1990s.

(You can read: The cripples left by state repression in Nicaragua)

Relatives and activists awaited the arrival in the United States of the released political prisoners.

For Valeria Vásquez, Control Risks analyst for Central America, this Ortega’s decision “is the regime’s most significant move in many years.” As he explains, it is the concession that the international community has been asking Nicaragua for a long time.

However, Vásquez clarifies, “it does not represent a democratic improvement or that the Government will allow the holding of free and fair elections, at least in the medium or short term.”

It does not represent a democratic improvement or that the Government will allow free elections to be held

The analyst points out that this is “a decision taken strategically because The regime needs the international pressure and sanctions to stop, and this is the way it found”.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, when more than 200 opponents were sent to prison in the context of the repression that followed the protests that broke out that year against the regime and left hundreds dead and disappeared.

(Also: Daniel Ortega criticizes the Catholic Church: “It is a perfect dictatorship”)

Daniel Ortega is the president of Nicaragua and one of the main allies of Nicolas Maduro.

This crisis worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with her main contenders in prison or in exile. That led to multiple sanctions against her government by the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union, which hold the regime responsible for violating human rights.

(You can read: UN delivers report on the serious human rights situation in Nicaragua)

In this regard, the Control Risks analyst considers that, with the release of the political prisoners, “the door is opened to channels of communication with the United States, which may be more willing to negotiate, although it remains to be seen how open Nicaragua is to continue giving these types of concessions.”

Vásquez, in fact, considers that The profile of many of the people released this Thursday is not a minor issue. Many of them are key opposition figures, which can be understood, he explains, as “a message to the United States.”

Precisely, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, described what happened as “a constructive step to confront human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to dialogue.” He also stated that the release of political prisoners, to whom his country will provide medical and legal support, is “the product of US diplomacy” and that Washington will continue to support the Nicaraguan people.

(Keep reading: This is Daniel Ortega’s crusade against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua)

However, organizations such as the Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN), of which Lesther Alemán and Max Jérez are a part, point out that the prisoners were “exiled” and that they will fight to recover their political and civil rights.

Valeria Vásquez, from Control Risks, points out that certainly the exile was configured as “a political move” by Nicaragua to shield itself and that those released could not, now from abroad, “generate noises of change within the country.”

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME