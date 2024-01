Dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo | Photo: Fernanda LeMarie/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador/Wikimedia Commons

The Nicaraguan regime, which is accused by several organizations of systematically violating human rights and persecuting opponents, wants to join South Africa in the country's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Pretoria's action accuses the Israelis of carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza.

According to information from the independent Nicaraguan portal La Prensa, the regime led by dictator Daniel Ortega has already requested the ICJ to be part of the process, claiming that his country is part of the Convention against Genocide and, therefore, “has the obligation to prevent and cooperate with the investigation of this crime”.

The lawsuit filed by South Africa, which also has the support of Brazil and Cuba, was rejected by Israel, which called it “slander”. Israeli authorities point out that the action serves only as “cooperation” between South Africans and Hamas terrorists, a group that, according to Israel, is “responsible for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, using them as human shields and robbing them. humanitarian aid to them.”

In addition to being accused of persecuting opponents, Daniel Ortega's regime has also carried out intense persecution against Catholics across the country, even accusing priests of “treason against the country”. Such persecutions culminated in arrests, such as that of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who is already in exile at the moment.