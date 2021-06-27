Former deputy Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios, eldest son of the former Nicaraguan president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro and the late journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, was detained by the police of that country.

In a press release, the Nicaraguan National Police reported that Chamorro “is being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, incite foreign interference in internal affairs, request military interventions, organize with financing from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization. “

Chamorro, who was arrested last Friday, is the brother of presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, who has been under house arrest since June 2.

He is also the brother of the journalist and director of the Nicaraguan portal Confidencial, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who announced this week that he had to leave the country after the search of his house.

This detention is in addition to those of other opposition leaders who were arrested in recent weeks with five months to go before the presidential elections.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega justified the arrests by stating that the defendants are not candidates or politicians, but “criminals” who want to “bring down the government”.

Chamorro Barrios is the arrested number 21 in the latest wave of arrests of opponents and independent journalists, including the presidential candidates: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and Miguel Mora.

Two former deputy foreign ministers, two historic dissident Sandinista ex-guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists, two former NGO workers, a sports writer, a former deputy and a driver have also been arrested.

The relatives of the detained opponents have denounced that the police officers do not accept food for their relatives and on some occasions they have requested medicine.

All those imprisoned, except for Cristiana Chamorro who is being investigated for crimes of alleged money laundering, have been charged under the provisions of Law 1055, Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty, and Self-determination for peace.

The international community has increased pressure on the Nicaraguan government in recent days.

A resolution approved by 26 of the 34 countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) and a statement from the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, demanded the immediate release of the “political prisoners” and create conditions for free and fair elections. In Nicaragua.

With information from DPA

GRB