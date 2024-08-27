A military base located south of Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, may now be one of the main espionage centers operated by Russia in Latin America and this is also benefiting the Sandinista regime of Daniel Ortega, according to a report by the independent Nicaraguan newspaper Confidential.

The military installation, which is protected by the Nicaraguan Army, currently houses the Directorate of Military Intelligence and Counterintelligence (DICIM) of the Sandinista regime and is equipped with sophisticated espionage systems developed by Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship. According to the newspaper, these systems have been used both for Russia’s benefit in the region and to monitor opponents of Daniel Ortega’s regime and foreign embassies located in the Central American country.

According to the Confidentialthe military base is equipped with a radio direction finding system — capable of geographically locating telephone, television and radio signals — and with Russian software SORM-3, which allows intercepting and monitoring communications from electronic devices.

The Sandinista regime justifies the use of Russian espionage technologies as part of a strategy to protect Nicaragua from alleged external and internal threats. However, sources told Confidential that they are in fact used by the Ortega dictatorship to monitor possible “traitors” and internal enemies of the dictatorship that controls Nicaragua.

“Access [à base] is very restricted. [Lá] They [os russos] They track all types of communications, especially those from embassies, especially foreign ones (sic). They also monitor some internal numbers, although this is monitored more closely by the National Police [a força militar de Ortega]”, one of the anonymous sources told Confidential. “DICIM is totally subordinate to Russian technology. None [militar] Nicaraguan knows how far his tracking and listening control goes,” the source added.

Sources linked to the Nicaraguan Army told the newspaper anonymously that the military installation and the operation of the equipment there are currently directly supervised by Russian officers, while the Nicaraguan military performs support functions, such as providing security and infrastructure.

The military base with Russian spy technology cited by Confidential is located in Mokorón, a mountainous area with extensive vegetation south of Managua. It is protected by high walls and heavily armed soldiers. According to the newspaper, the Russians’ choice of the base located in Mokorón was strategic, precisely because it is in an elevated area, which facilitates data transfer via satellite. The aerial view of the base, revealed by Confidential, shows a series of huge satellite dishes at the site, designed to optimize communication and information gathering.

“In Mokorón, there are a total of five satellite dishes: the ‘giant’ one, a large one, two medium ones and a small one, according to satellite images obtained through the Google Earth”, quotes the Confidential.

The use of Russian technologies, especially SORM-3 (a system developed for the Federal Security Service of Russia) [FSB, ex-KGB] to spy on Kremlin opponents), allows Nicaragua to conduct comprehensive surveillance on any individual living in the country, which includes intercepting phone calls, text messages, emails and even financial transactions.

Although surveillance operations carried out with SORM-3 are formally subject to judicial authorization in Nicaragua, the independence of the judiciary in the country is widely questioned, given the control exercised by the Ortega regime over state institutions.

Training in repression and espionage

The Russian presence in Nicaragua, as well as the deployment of its espionage technologies, has increased since the popular demonstrations held in 2018 against the Ortega dictatorship.

According to the Nicaraguan newspaper, there is evidence that Putin’s Russian regime has been training Nicaraguan security forces in advanced techniques of repression and espionage, with the aim of expanding the Sandinista dictatorship’s ability to control and intimidate any form of internal dissent. Earlier this year, the Confidential reported on the construction of a police unit that, according to experts, would serve as a front for Russia to implement espionage services in the country that would be at the service of Ortega.

In an interview with ConfidentialDouglas Farah, journalist and national security expert, highlighted Russia’s strategic interest behind the use of the base in Mokóron. According to him, Putin’s country has been trying to expand its military presence in Latin America since the end of the Cold War and the mountainous area of ​​Nicaragua, where the base is located, offers an advantageous geographical position to monitor various activities, including in the United States.

“Since the end of the Cold War, Russia has been trying to get as close to the United States as possible with some bases. So the Mokorón base serves all of these purposes. They are on the right side of the [da linha] Ecuador to monitor many things in the United States […] to monitor everything that comes from the embassies, from opponents, from those the regime calls ‘traitors’, to monitor their activities with super sophisticated equipment, among the most sophisticated in the world,” said Farah.