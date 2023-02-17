Nicaragua | UN: Nicaragua violates international law by depriving dissidents of citizenship

The United Nations warned that Nicaragua’s legal reform is against international law. Last week and this week, the country’s citizenship has already been removed from around 300 dissidents.

President Daniel Ortega This week, a Nicaraguan court headed by The UN Refugee Agency considers the law to be against international law.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, international law prohibits the arbitrary removal of citizenship, whether the reason is racial, ethnic, religious or political.

“Nicaragua’s recent legislative reforms, which allow the removal of citizenship for arbitrary reasons, are contrary to Nicaragua’s obligations under international and regional human rights law.”

The news agency AFP reports on the matter.

Nicaraguan perhaps the most respected living writer, Sergio Ramirez, was among those who lost their citizenship this week. Ramirez previously served as the country’s vice president under Ortega. Citizenship was also taken away from the Catholic bishop From Silvio Baez and from several of Ortega’s former comrades-in-arms.

Last week in Nicaragua citizenship was removed from 222 dissidents. They were released from prison and deported to the United States. Spain offered citizenship to these deportees.

In addition, the Spanish foreign minister promised citizenship to all those prisoners who have found themselves in the same situation.

Also the Director General of the UN Antonio Guterres has expressed concern that Nicaragua has stripped dissidents of their nationalities.