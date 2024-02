The dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel and the dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE

Daniel Ortega's dictatorship transformed a Brazilian nun's house in León, in western Nicaragua, into the headquarters of the Sandinista regime's migration department.

The information was published this week in X by lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, who monitors and denounces the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

“The Sandinista dictatorship confiscates property from the Poor Sisters of Jesus Christ, who in July 2023 were expelled by the Sandinista dictatorship. The police remained inside [do prédio]but only now has it been transformed into a State institution”, wrote Molina.

The researcher stated that the “criminal Ministry of the Interior” did not even change “the color of the walls or the furniture that the nuns used”. Molina added that she has received information that more confiscations of religious institutions' buildings are expected to occur soon.

The Poor Sisters of Jesus Christ, a group made up of seven Brazilian missionaries, were expelled from Nicaragua last year and today maintain their mission in El Salvador.

Dictator Daniel Ortega has intensified the persecution of the Catholic Church in recent years due to the support of religious people for protesters in the 2018 democracy protests. Oppression includes the closure of Christian institutions, confiscation of assets, arrests and expulsions of religious people and restrictions on religious activities.

In January, a group of 19 priests who were imprisoned in Nicaragua were released and sent to the Vatican. Among them was Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced in February 2023 to 26 years and four months in prison on charges of treason.