The country’s president, Daniel Ortega, has been contested for many months.

Counter-demonstration in Nicaragua. Thousands of Sandinistas marched on Wednesday, September 19, in the streets of Managua, to express their support for Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, after several opposition demonstrations which have been demanding his resignation for five months. The procession crossed the city from south to north to reach the Hugo-Chavez roundabout where Sandinistas launched pro-government slogans, notably shouting “Daniel is staying!”, while vehicles with sound broadcast Sandinista songs.

“Daniel, the people are with him … all of Nicaragua is with him”, notably launched the loudspeakers. The government had called on its supporters to demonstrate with the slogan “peace, justice and life”. “The opponents wanted to carry out a coup d’etat, but they will not succeed”42-year-old pro-Ortega protester and housewife Janeth Rivas told AFP.

Daniel Ortega, 72, has been facing a wave of social protest on an unprecedented scale in Nicaragua for five months. Triggered on April 18 by a social security reform project, quickly abandoned, it was violently repressed. The crisis has already left more than 320 dead and 2,000 injured. More than 300 demonstrators were arrested and at least 400 doctors and teachers sacked.

In power for eleven years, the head of state and former guerrilla is accused by his opponents of having set up a dictatorship marked by corruption and nepotism with his wife and vice-president Rosario Murillo. For his part, he considers that the opponents have fomented a “Rebellion” with the help of the United States, and called the jailed protesters “terrorists”.