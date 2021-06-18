The Nicaraguan authorities on Thursday ordered the “search and capture” of Humberto Belli, former Minister of Education during the government of Violeta Chamorro, and Gerardo Baltodano, owner of the company Café Soluble.

As reported by the Public Ministry through an official statement, both they had to appear at the Prosecutor’s Office for several days, but none did so far.

Baltodano is the brother of retired army general Alvaro Baltodano, who has been an official of the government of Daniel Ortega as director of the Corporation of Free Zones.

Belli, for his part, directed the educational portfolio from 1990 to 1997 and is the brother of the well-known poet and novelist Gioconda Belli.

The writer reported on her Twitter account that the police were raiding his brother’s house on Thursday night.

The measure is part of an investigation initiated by the government against 13 businessmen executives of the non-governmental Nicaraguan Foundation for Development (Funides), whose former director Juan Sebastián Chamorro was arrested earlier this month along with 15 other opponents.

Earlier, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that a local judge decided to lift bank secrecy and “freeze” the accounts of the 13 investigated, whom they were forbidden to leave the country.

The group is being investigated for alleged “financial operations derived from illicit activities” via Funides.

Local media reported that Baltodano’s residence, located southeast of Managua, would have been searched by the police in the afternoon, but the information was not confirmed by that entity.

According to the government, Funides “has seriously breached its obligations before the regulatory body, presuming that the persons subject to investigation have been carrying out financial operations derived from illicit activities. ”

One of the businessmen linked to Funides is the executive president of Banco de la Producción (Banpro), Luis Rivas Anduray, who was detained Tuesday by the police and a local judge issued 90 days of preventive detention against him.

In recent weeks, the police arrested 16 people, 13 of them opposition political leaders, a banker and two former employees of the Violeta Chamorro Foundation, which is also under investigation.

The list of detainees includes four presidential hopefuls to the November 7 elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro, as well as two former Sandinista guerrillas dissidents and two former deputy foreign ministers.

The opposition assures that it is a “repressive escalation” for prevent application of presidential candidates who can face and defeat the 75-year-old Ortega, who will seek his third reelection for a fourth consecutive term in November.

With information from AP.

