Nicaraguan lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina denounced, from her exile, the “kidnapping” of four priests in less than 24 hours. Added to this complaint is that of the exiled auxiliary bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Báez, who claimed to know of two more cases. The complainants blame the government of President Daniel Ortega, who on December 28 announced the creation of a new Ministry of the Interior, a measure that, he said, seeks to “strengthen the security and defense apparatus.” However, its critics say it is a tool to counter the opposition. Neither the government nor the police have commented on the complaint related to the deprivation of liberty of the priests.

Relations between the Government of Daniel Ortega and the Catholic Church in Nicaragua are once again strained.

Nicaraguan lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina denounces, through her X account, that four priests have disappeared in different ways in the last 24 hours and blames the police for their “kidnapping” or arrest.

He talks about Marcos Díaz Prado, from the Diocese of León and Chinandega, in northwest Nicaragua; Fernando Calero, parish priest of Our Lady of Fátima in the municipality of Rancho Grande, of the Diocese of Matagalpa (north); and Carlos Avilés and Héctor Treminio, vicar general and treasurer of the Archdiocese of Managua, respectively.

According to the exiled lawyer, to date there is no formal accusation against Marcos Diaz Prado and there is no information about his whereabouts, and she argues the same about Fernando Calero. She claims that police and paramilitaries kidnapped Héctor Treminio and accuses the nascent Ministry of the Interior of having kidnapped Carlos Avilés.

The auxiliary bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Báez, states that Father Pablo Villafranca, from the Nuestro Señor de Veracruz parish, in Nindirí, Masaya, was also arrested.

The exiled auxiliary bishop, who left Nicaragua in 2019 and is a figure known for his criticism of the Ortega government, expressed his indignation on Saturday, December 30, at these arrests and also spoke of another “kidnapped person. This is Silvio Fonseca, of the archdiocese of Managua.

#Nicaragua. The fury of the criminal Ortega dictatorship unleashed against the Church continues. Another beloved priest of the Archdiocese of Managua has been kidnapped today: Mons. Silvio Fonseca. My fraternal closeness and my prayer for him. Freedom for him and for all priests! — Silvio José Báez (@silviojbaez) December 30, 2023



In a statement, the Blue and White Monitoring, an opposition information network, said it had received “reports of multiple arbitrary arrests” as part of an “intensification of persecution and attacks on members of the Catholic Church” by “the police.” of the dictatorship.”

The MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR dawns carrying out its first arbitrariness. They have kidnapped Monsignor Carlos Avilés, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Managua who in previous years declared that “President Daniel Ortega lies when he says that there is freedom in Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/W1r2xPHeMm — Martha Patricia M (@mpatricia_m) December 28, 2023



So far neither the Government nor the National Police has confirmed or denied the alleged arrest of the religious. Vice President and official spokesperson Rosario Murillo, Ortega's wife, did not respond to a request for information from The Associated Press about the whereabouts of the priests, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCNUDH) for Central America did speak out and condemned the “new wave” of arrests of priests of the Catholic Church and warned that the Nicaraguan authorities would be violating “the right to freedom religious, pillar of any democratic State”.

Since 2018, the Church has suffered at least 740 attacks by the ruling party in Nicaragua, of which at least 235 have happened this year, according to Martha Patricia Molina. President Ortega has banned traditional Catholic processions and in March 2023 ordered the closure of his diplomatic mission in the Vatican and the apostolic nunciature in Managua, after Pope Francis referred to his government as “a rude dictatorship.” .

They try to revive the Ministry of the Interior and chaos breaks out

On December 28, President Daniel Ortega announced the creation of the Ministry of the Interior, reviving an institution that played a crucial role in the 1980s during the country's civil war.

Sandinismo declared that the purpose of this portfolio is to “strengthen the security and defense apparatus” to counter what Ortega described as “the enemy's plans,” referring to the opposition.

Ortega explained that this new Ministry of the Interior will replace the Interior Ministry, which would fulfill a similar role to the one that existed during his first administration, after the Sandinista revolution of 1979, a decade in which Nicaragua faced counterrevolutionary rebels known as the “contras”, backed by the United States and seeking to overthrow the positioned Sandinista Government.

In its first years, the Ministry of the Interior worked to counteract opponents in Nicaragua, generating controversy for its intervention in internal affairs.

However, in 1990, after Ortega's electoral defeat against Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the institution changed its functions and was renamed the Ministry of the Interior.

President Ortega, in reference to his new decision, said:

It is a step that gives us enormous strength and we once again have the two great instruments with which we defeated the counterrevolution: the Army and the Ministry of the Interior.

The return of the Ministry of the Interior worries opponents, most of them in exile, since it grants greater legal resources to the Government to attack any opposition attempt in the country, among them the Catholic Church, one of the institutions that has shown itself against the actions of the Ortega government.

With EFE and local media