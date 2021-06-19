The Nicaraguan poet and writer Gioconda Belli denounced this Saturday a robbery at her brother’s house that she described as “a horror”, two days after the house was raided, as part of an investigation by the Nicaraguan Government against the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides).

“Naive, I thought that after the break-in at my brother’s house, nothing worse would happen. Last night (this morning), dressed as thieves at 3.00 in the morning they entered and they took absolutely everything from the house. They threatened my sister-in-law and my niece. I don’t even know how to qualify this horror”Belli denounced on his Twitter account.

At the time the events occurred, only women were present, since Humberto Belli, former Minister of Education under the Government of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), who is wanted by the Government of Daniel Ortega, had left the country before the raid.

Naive, I thought that after the break-in of my brother’s house, nothing worse would happen. Last night dressed as thieves at 3 am they entered and took absolutely EVERYTHING from the house. They threatened my sister-in-law and my niece. I don’t even know how to qualify this horror. @ReportNi – Gioconda Belli (@GiocondaBelliP) June 19, 2021

For its part, the National Police, whose agents occupied the house 48 hours before, they did not comment on the assault either.

The writer’s brother was implicated by the authorities in the Funides case, supposedly “for having received financial resources financed by foreign sources”And“ for having indications that they have attacked Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people”, As reported by the Public Ministry.

Receiving funds from abroad and publicly speaking on political issues was not a crime in Nicaragua until last October, when a series of laws began to take effect that the opposition calls “restrictive”.

Humberto Belli, one of the opponents persecuted by the government of Daniel Ortega.

The establishment of these laws and their application takes place in the framework of the general elections next November, in which President Daniel Ortega seeks a third consecutive reelection, for a fourth period of five years and a second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president.

The exile of the former Minister of Education, the raid on his home in a luxurious area of ​​Managua and the assault with threats, came amid a wave of arrests against opponents, which has landed several presidential candidates and dissident leaders in prison. since last June 4.

The presidential candidates by the opposition arrested for alleged “treason” are Christian Chamorro, Felix maradiaga, Arturo Cruz, Y Juan Sebastian Chamorro.



A mural with the image of Daniel Ortega, in Managua. The president of Nicaragua corners the opposition. Photo: REUTERS

Two former vice chancellors were also captured, two former dissident Sandinista ex-guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists and two former collaborators of an NGO.

All detainees agreed to describe Ortega as a “dictator”, whom the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) held responsible for “Crimes against humanity”.

On Tuesday, the Organization of American States (OAS) voted in Washington to condemn the arrests of opponents. Argentina preferred to abstain, a decision that aroused strong criticism.

The vote for the resolution was 26 countries in favor, 5 abstentions (Argentina, Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Dominica) and 3 against (Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bolivia).

In the elections on November 7, Ortega will play 42 years of almost total primacy over politics in Nicaragua.

Source: EFE