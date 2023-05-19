Nicaragua, the powers of Italian Freemasonry are worldwide

Resounding in Nicaraguaone of the countries considered among the most revolutionaries to the world he has named his own ambassadors in Spain And Uruguay and the choice made by the president Daniel Ortega, strictly concerns Italy. In fact, they were chosen – reads the Manifesto – son and nephew of Licio Gellithe “venerable” of the P2. The Central American government has decided to entrust its diplomacy to the family members of the famous Freemason. Maurice Gellison of Licio was personally received even by King Felipe VI of Spain. It took over a year for the president Sanchez agreed to “normalize” in this way the relations with Managua after his government, since the popular rebellion of 2018, had condemned the repressive regime of President Daniel Ortega. Moreover, by leading the way in the European Parliament for the ad personam sanctions imposed on his family clan. But that’s not all.



For a few months Ortega – continues the Manifesto – has named as its own ambassador to Uruguay also the son of Maurizio Gelli, who wears it same name as his grandfather Licio. The Gelli family had interests colossal in the times of South American dictatorships. In 2017 Maurizio Gelli was sent to hold the diplomatic seat of Ottawa in Canada. To be promoted today in a country of the European Union. He that by law, just to have the Nicaraguan citizenship he would have had to give up the Italian one (of which he kept the passport instead). Let alone as an ambassador. Di Gelli Maurizio is mentioned above all in the Latin American press when in January ’99 was stopped at the airport Vienna with an arrest warrant for “alleged” recycling of the father’s property.

