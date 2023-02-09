Nicaragua | The Nicaraguan dictator released more than 200 political prisoners, but stripped them of their citizenship

The released prisoners flew directly to the United States, which participated in the negotiations for the release of the prisoners. The human rights situation in Nicaragua has collapsed since the 2018 protests.

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega has silenced his country’s dissidents every year with more outrageous measures. On Wednesday, there was a surprising twist.

The state released 222 political prisoners without first informing their families. That is the majority of known political prisoners in the country. Nicaraguan media based on the published lists of names, 39 more political prisoners remained unreleased.

The matter was reported by, among others, a Spanish newspaper El País and Nicaraguan journalists online media Despacho 505. The released prisoners include politicians, journalists and leaders of civil society.

However, the Nicaraguan leadership did not talk about liberation, but about deportation. The Nicaraguan parliament immediately convened to amend the law governing Nicaraguan citizenship. The parliament unanimously declared the freed prisoners traitors and stripped them of their citizenship.

Expelled the prisoners were immediately flown from Managua Airport to Dulles International Airport in the United States. The plane arrived on Thursday evening Finnish time. Family members and activists met the arrivals at the field.

According to the news agency AP, the United States had negotiated the release of the prisoners with the Nicaraguan leadership. One American citizen was among the prisoners.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the release of the prisoners in his press release “a constructive step towards addressing human rights crimes”. He also stated that the act opens the door for dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua in the future, reports the Reuters news agency.

The United States has imposed strict sanctions against Nicaragua. Ortega’s administration, on the other hand, has fraternized more and more openly with Russia, and given Russia place his troops on the ground.

Activists held name signs for the released prisoners at the airport.

According to Blinken, the United States is offering the deported Nicaraguans legal and health assistance. A high-ranking US official has also stated that the FBI and other government agencies have checked and investigated those arriving in the country, says the Spanish newspaper EL País.

Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua together with his wife Rosario Murillo with since 2007. The first time he served as president was in 1985–1990.

In his youth, he was a socialist guerrilla who opposed the military dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle and participated in the Sandinista revolution in 1979. In recent years, however, Ortega’s own authoritarian ways have turned him into a dictator.

As soon as he ascended to his second presidential term in 2007, the Ortega family took ownership of several of the country’s media companies, and began to control the country’s official truth. For the first decade, however, Nicaragua outwardly remained one of the most peaceful countries in Latin America.

All changed in April 2018, when protests started by university students spread into large-scale protests against the regime. The state suppressed the protests with brutal violence and imprisoned a large number of protesters.

Since then, Ortega’s regime has continued to suppress critical voices, driving large numbers of dissidents into exile. Before November 2021, Ortega imprisoned or put under house arrest a large number of politicians who tried to run against him.

Ortega won an election that had nothing to do with democracy.